Kate Middleton usa vestido de £ 9,99 em vídeo no Instagram

Kate Middleton fez parte do painel de jurados do Hold Still 2020, um comitê encarregado de selecionar 100 imagens de mais de 30.000 inscrições para serem apresentadas em uma nova exposição de arte digital. A ideia do projeto fotográfico era capturar a vida durante a pandemia do coronavírus no Reino Unido.
Em um novo vídeo publicado no Instagram @kensingtonroyal, a duquesa compartilhou uma mansagem: “Eu queria agradecer imensamente a todos que participaram”, disse na legenda do post. “E um grande obrigado aos meus colegas juízes. Agradeço imensamente o tempo e a dedicação que têm demonstrado com o projeto".
Introducing the #HoldStill2020 judging panel: - The Duchess of Cambridge - Director of @NationalPortraitGallery, Nicholas Cullinan - Writer and poet, Lemn Sissay MBE (@sissaylemn) - Chief Nursing Officer for England, Ruth May - 2018 Portrait of Britain Winner, Maryam Wahid (@MaryamWb) From the 31,598 submissions, these amazing judges have chosen one hundred images that will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition – which will launch on Monday 14th September. "I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part. And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.” - The Duchess of Cambridge
