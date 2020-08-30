DIVA ACESSÍVEL Kate Middleton usa vestido de £ 9,99 em vídeo no Instagram Duquesa de Cambridge usou um vestido que custa £ 9,99 libras da Zara

3 SET 2020 - 14h:57 Por Redação.

Kate Middleton fez parte do painel de jurados do Hold Still 2020, um comitê encarregado de selecionar 100 imagens de mais de 30.000 inscrições para serem apresentadas em uma nova exposição de arte digital. A ideia do projeto fotográfico era capturar a vida durante a pandemia do coronavírus no Reino Unido.

Em um novo vídeo publicado no Instagram @kensingtonroyal, a duquesa compartilhou uma mansagem: “Eu queria agradecer imensamente a todos que participaram”, disse na legenda do post. “E um grande obrigado aos meus colegas juízes. Agradeço imensamente o tempo e a dedicação que têm demonstrado com o projeto".