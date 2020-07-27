Rádios On-line
terça, 28 de julho de 2020
Katy Perry tem lançamento de álbum adiado

‘Smile’ chegaria aos streamings no dia 14

28 JUL 2020 - 07h:30Por Redação
Cantora Katy PerryCantora Katy Perry - Divulgação

A cantora Katy Perry anunciou o adiamento do álbum “Smile”, nesta segunda-feira (27). O projeto chegaria aos streamings no dia 14 de agosto.

A nova data para o lançamento de “Smile” foi marcada para dia 28 de agosto. “Eu odeio jogar essas más notícias em vocês como uma torta na cara…”, brincou Katy.

Cantora também anunciou uma sequência de lives batizada como Smile Sundays, onde ela falará sobre o projeto, mostrará trechos de faixas, anunciará novos produtos da era e mais.

Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face...but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable. Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released weeks later on August 28 To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat ...whichever comes first ) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE you’ll see new merch... I’ll play some snippets... maybe we’ll go live together... we’ll def have a good chat! Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! ♥? Love, Katy

Uma publicação compartilhada por KATY PERRY (@katyperry) em

 

(Fonte: Papel POP)

