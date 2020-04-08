Rádios On-line
sexta, 10 de abril de 2020
SOLIDARIEDADE

Halsey doa 100 mil máscaras para profissionais da saúde

Muitos famosos (e anônimos) estão fazendo doações para ajudar hospitais

10 ABR 2020 - 11h:03Por Beatriz Rodas
Halsey doa 100,000 máscaras para ajudar profissionais da saúde na linha de frenteHalsey doa 100,000 máscaras para ajudar profissionais da saúde na linha de frente - Divulgação/Instagram

Com a pandemia de Covid-19 que vem assolando o mundo, muitos famosos (e anônimos) estão fazendo doações para ajudar hospitais, enfermeiros e médicos na linha de frente. Após doações de artistas como Ryan Reynolds, Blake LivelyRihannaLizzoPink, e de empresas como a Apple e séries médicas como “The Good Doctor“, agora foi a vez de Halsey mostrar sua solidariedade.

A dona do “Manic” escreveu em seu Instagram como tentou procurar formas de ajudar eficazmente:

Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference. I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for the medical professionals and non medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet. Please continue to stay home, if you can. If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need. I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers. I will be making a sizeable donation, and encourage you to help in any way that you can. Special thanks to @anthonytomasli and the Li family, @jasonaron, PS Business Management, @fedex, and all the contacts at the hospitals who made this possible.

Uma publicação compartilhada por halsey (@iamhalsey) em

